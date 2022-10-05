Mattern Wealth Management LLC Acquires 870 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. First Community Trust NA increased its position in Phillips 66 by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its position in Phillips 66 by 127.4% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

NYSE PSX traded up $2.68 on Wednesday, hitting $93.04. 88,893 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,700,203. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $67.08 and a 1-year high of $111.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.36.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.85. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The business had revenue of $49.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 16.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.73.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.