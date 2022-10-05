Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV) Director Purchases $35,220.00 in Stock

Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATVGet Rating) Director Jeffrey Keenan bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.48 per share, for a total transaction of $35,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 248,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,834,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Keenan also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, August 15th, Jeffrey Keenan bought 1,500 shares of Mativ stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.75 per share, for a total transaction of $37,125.00.
  • On Friday, September 16th, Jeffrey Keenan bought 12,556 shares of Mativ stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.89 per share, for a total transaction of $299,962.84.
  • On Wednesday, September 14th, Jeffrey Keenan bought 9,192 shares of Mativ stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.55 per share, for a total transaction of $225,663.60.
  • On Monday, September 12th, Jeffrey Keenan bought 10,600 shares of Mativ stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.77 per share, for a total transaction of $273,162.00.
  • On Friday, September 9th, Jeffrey Keenan bought 6,000 shares of Mativ stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.03 per share, for a total transaction of $150,180.00.
  • On Wednesday, September 7th, Jeffrey Keenan bought 4,032 shares of Mativ stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.71 per share, for a total transaction of $95,598.72.
  • On Thursday, August 18th, Jeffrey Keenan acquired 500 shares of Mativ stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.60 per share, for a total transaction of $12,300.00.

Mativ Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MATV traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.77. 363,961 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,273. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Mativ Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.08 and a 12 month high of $38.63. The company has a market capitalization of $743.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.49.

Mativ (NYSE:MATVGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mativ had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $426.40 million for the quarter.

Mativ Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. Mativ’s payout ratio is 64.78%.

About Mativ

Mativ Holdings, Inc operates as a performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures (AMS), and Engineered Papers (EP). The AMS segment manufactures resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films and meltblown materials, bonding products, and adhesive components, as well as adhesives and other coating solutions, and converting services.

