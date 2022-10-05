Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Trading 3.9% Higher

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) traded up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $59.68 and last traded at $59.68. 24,579 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,382,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Matador Resources from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Matador Resources in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.22.

Matador Resources Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 3.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.23.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The energy company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.31. Matador Resources had a net margin of 40.86% and a return on equity of 43.58%. The firm had revenue of $943.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is a positive change from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.59%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matador Resources

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 6,540 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 173.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 107,812 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,709,000 after purchasing an additional 68,397 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $4,448,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 13,676 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

