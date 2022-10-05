Mask Network (MASK) Price Tops $1.18

Mask Network (MASK) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One Mask Network coin can now be bought for about $1.18 or 0.00005857 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mask Network has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar. Mask Network has a market capitalization of $118.30 million and approximately $15.31 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005446 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010715 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Mask Network

Mask Network launched on February 19th, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Mask Network is https://reddit.com/r/MaskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmaskbook and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mask Network is mask.io.

Mask Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mask Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mask Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mask Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

