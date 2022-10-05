Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust plc (LON:MNP) to Issue GBX 0.90 Dividend

Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust plc (LON:MNP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, September 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share by the investment trust on Friday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

MNP opened at GBX 292.51 ($3.53) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.00, a current ratio of 15.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 314.90 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 313.93. Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 275.51 ($3.33) and a twelve month high of GBX 437 ($5.28). The stock has a market capitalization of £236.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,277.78.

Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust Company Profile

Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Martin Currie Investment Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of large cap companies having market capitalization greater than $1 billion.

