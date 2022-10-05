Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust plc (LON:MNP) to Issue GBX 0.90 Dividend

Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust plc (LON:MNP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, September 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share by the investment trust on Friday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust Stock Down 0.8 %
MNP opened at GBX 292.51 ($3.53) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.00, a current ratio of 15.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 314.90 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 313.93. Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 275.51 ($3.33) and a twelve month high of GBX 437 ($5.28). The stock has a market capitalization of £236.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,277.78.
Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust Company Profile
Read More
- Don’t Give Up on These Q3 Losers
- The Anatomy of a Great Pension Plan
- 3 Safe Earnings Plays for a Risk-Off Market
- Tyson Foods Takes a Lickin’ and Keeps on Tickin’ Lower
- Small-Cap Catalyst Pharma Is Among Market’s Best Price Performers
Receive News & Ratings for Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.