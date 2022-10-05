Marshall Financial Group LLC Trims Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Marshall Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDS. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 90.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FDS traded up $4.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $427.30. 13,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,759. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $345.92 and a 12-month high of $495.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $430.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $408.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 41.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.79.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.12). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 42.27% and a net margin of 21.53%. The company had revenue of $499.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.73%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $550.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $507.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $418.38.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.55, for a total value of $134,519.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,572.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.92, for a total transaction of $1,062,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,694,580.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.55, for a total transaction of $134,519.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111 shares in the company, valued at $44,572.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,335 shares of company stock worth $2,199,844. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

