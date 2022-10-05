Marshall Financial Group LLC Reduces Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Marshall Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 798 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,584 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.8% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.4% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 747 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Bennett Selby Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 151 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 357 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. 93.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MTD traded up $27.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,206.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,093. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,256.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,256.06. The stock has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.15. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,081.67 and a 1-year high of $1,714.75.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.73 by $0.66. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 799.34% and a net margin of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $978.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,237.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. TheStreet lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,369.00 to $1,406.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,338.60.

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 800 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,344.06, for a total transaction of $1,075,248.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,585,894. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 800 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,344.06, for a total value of $1,075,248.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,585,894. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,365.00, for a total value of $1,365,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,752,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,440 shares of company stock worth $27,465,861. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

