Marshall Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,895 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WAT. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 88 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Kenfarb & CO. bought a new position in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on WAT shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Waters from $340.00 to $348.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Waters from $349.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Waters to $378.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Waters from $375.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $348.25.

Waters Trading Up 1.1 %

Waters stock traded up $3.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $291.42. The stock had a trading volume of 11,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,584. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $269.37 and a 52-week high of $375.24. The firm has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $310.42 and a 200 day moving average of $318.24.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $714.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.77 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 203.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waters Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.