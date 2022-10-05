Marshall Financial Group LLC Raises Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $45,596.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,487,494.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Duke Energy news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $515,449.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,599.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $45,596.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,657 shares in the company, valued at $12,487,494.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,404 shares of company stock worth $811,817. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded down $2.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.67. The stock had a trading volume of 163,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,699,386. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $72.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.50. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $92.80 and a 12-month high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $112.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.10.

About Duke Energy

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Recommended Stories

