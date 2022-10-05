Marshall Financial Group LLC Purchases 60,040 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 275.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,040 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF makes up 1.0% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Marshall Financial Group LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $2,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRR OpCo LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 2,456,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,562,000 after buying an additional 65,525 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,810,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,741,000 after buying an additional 148,793 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group grew its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 1,789,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,337,000 after buying an additional 147,077 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,806,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 975,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,174,000 after buying an additional 223,098 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IQLT traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $29.45. 88,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,247,590. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.86 and a 200-day moving average of $32.49. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $27.34 and a twelve month high of $40.48.

