Marshall Financial Group LLC Purchases 4,447 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 53.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,447 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,440,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,443,442,000 after purchasing an additional 661,206 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,078,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,789,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,474 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 8.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,146,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,715,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,990 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 8.5% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 13,978,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,982,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,311 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 31.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,035,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $572,282,000 after acquiring an additional 960,905 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DLR traded down $2.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.64. The company had a trading volume of 55,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,141,214. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.08 and a 1-year high of $178.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $28.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.02%.

In other news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $827,897.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,547,623.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO A William Stein acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $113.22 per share, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $827,897.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,547,623.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DLR shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.71.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

