Marshall Financial Group LLC Lowers Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Marshall Financial Group LLC cut its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Research & Management Co. increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.4% during the second quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 24,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.3% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.8% during the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.6% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 6.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NVO shares. Oddo Bhf raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. BNP Paribas raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $750.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 750.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $682.43.

NYSE NVO traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $106.38. 37,887 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,284,116. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.99. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $91.51 and a 1 year high of $122.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $240.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.49.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.03). Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 72.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. On average, analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.5836 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

