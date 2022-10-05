Marshall Financial Group LLC Has $860,000 Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APD. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on APD shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $321.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.25.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

NYSE APD traded down $3.18 on Wednesday, hitting $244.78. 47,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 941,172. The company has a market capitalization of $54.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $252.46 and its 200 day moving average is $245.27. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.24 and a 52 week high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.61%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

