Marshall Financial Group LLC Has $2.83 Million Stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 192.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,699 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $2,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FNDF. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 31,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 34,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDF traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.52. 109,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,433,391. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $24.99 and a 12-month high of $34.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.44.

