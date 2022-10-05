Marshall Financial Group LLC Has $1.57 Million Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in Public Storage by 102.5% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 81 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Public Storage during the second quarter worth $26,000. American National Bank raised its stake in Public Storage by 180.0% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage during the first quarter worth $38,000. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Public Storage news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total transaction of $70,702.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,915,595. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Public Storage news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total transaction of $70,702.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,915,595. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total value of $18,235,606.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 175,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,959,814.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,670 shares of company stock worth $18,599,374. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Trading Down 0.6 %

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Public Storage stock traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $295.31. The stock had a trading volume of 22,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,767. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $327.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $337.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.39. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $284.01 and a 12 month high of $421.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 68.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on PSA shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Public Storage from $465.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Public Storage from $410.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Raymond James lowered Public Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Public Storage from $333.00 to $327.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.58.

Public Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Featured Stories

