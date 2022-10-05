Marshall Financial Group LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 271.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,057 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,567,000. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Brightworth boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brightworth now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 64,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,309,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $182.24. 21,313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 905,070. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.13. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $169.38 and a 12-month high of $241.06.

