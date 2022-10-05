Marshall Financial Group LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 53.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,831 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF comprises 1.2% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Marshall Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $2,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGC. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MGC traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.86. The stock had a trading volume of 7,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,443. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $139.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.90. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a one year low of $124.69 and a one year high of $170.00.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.