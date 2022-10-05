Marshall Financial Group LLC Acquires 2,852 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 207.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ResMed by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,867,457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,848,017,000 after purchasing an additional 254,208 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ResMed by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,359,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,239,867,000 after buying an additional 310,980 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in ResMed by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,470,998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,084,262,000 after buying an additional 875,001 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in ResMed by 4.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,751,320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $424,713,000 after acquiring an additional 70,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. grew its stake in ResMed by 14.2% in the first quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,544,254 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $374,497,000 after acquiring an additional 192,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Stock Performance

Shares of ResMed stock traded up $4.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $232.75. 16,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,833. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.33, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.49. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.40 and a 12-month high of $275.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.82.

ResMed Increases Dividend

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. ResMed had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The business had revenue of $914.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 33.15%.

Insider Activity at ResMed

In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.72, for a total value of $371,912.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,286 shares in the company, valued at $25,344,445.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.72, for a total transaction of $371,912.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,286 shares in the company, valued at $25,344,445.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 11,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.51, for a total value of $2,601,554.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,605,144.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,629 shares of company stock worth $8,253,693. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RMD. Royal Bank of Canada cut ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $246.00 to $252.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.40.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

