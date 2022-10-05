MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Trading Up 4.2%

Shares of MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) traded up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.71 and last traded at $2.71. 1,969 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 184,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on MarketWise from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.67.

MarketWise Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.33.

Insider Activity

MarketWise ( NASDAQ:MKTW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The newsletter publisher reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $128.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MarketWise, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MarketWise news, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry bought 660,725 shares of MarketWise stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $1,764,135.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,085,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,243.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 787,749 shares of company stock valued at $2,086,673. Company insiders own 22.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MarketWise

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in MarketWise by 87.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,511,211 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $7,133,000 after purchasing an additional 706,607 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MarketWise by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,468,900 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $11,076,000 after acquiring an additional 452,300 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the first quarter worth $1,893,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MarketWise by 612.1% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 402,994 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 346,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of MarketWise by 204.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 274,373 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 184,248 shares during the last quarter. 3.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MarketWise

MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.

Featured Stories

