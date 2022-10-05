Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Trading Down 6.4%

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) dropped 6.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.05 and last traded at $12.06. Approximately 38,653 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 15,954,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MARA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Marathon Digital from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Marathon Digital from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Marathon Digital to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. BTIG Research downgraded Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Marathon Digital from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.13.

Marathon Digital Stock Down 5.0 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.77 and a 200-day moving average of $13.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Marathon Digital ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.49). Marathon Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 114.11%. The business had revenue of $24.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.10 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Marathon Digital news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.72 per share, with a total value of $68,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 105,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,440,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam lifted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 139.3% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 1,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.59% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

Featured Articles

