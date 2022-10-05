Manifold Finance (FOLD) Trading Up 4.4% Over Last 7 Days

Manifold Finance (FOLD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. During the last week, Manifold Finance has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar. One Manifold Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $60.56 or 0.00306131 BTC on exchanges. Manifold Finance has a market cap of $121.13 million and $2.12 million worth of Manifold Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Manifold Finance Coin Profile

Manifold Finance’s launch date was May 27th, 2021. Manifold Finance’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins. The official website for Manifold Finance is www.manifoldfinance.com. Manifold Finance’s official Twitter account is @foldfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Manifold Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Manifold is a multi-protocol middleware solution to improve connectivity between DeFi products.YCabal creates a virtualized mempool (i.e. a MEV-relay network) that aggregates transactions (batching), such transactions include:Users can opt-in and send transactions to YCabal and in return for not having to pay for gas for their transaction, Manifold Finance batch process it and take the arbitrage profit from it. Risk by inventory price risk is carried by a Vault, where Vault depositers are returned the profit the YCabal realizes.”

