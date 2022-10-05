Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) Sets New 12-Month Low at $109.01

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (TSE:MEQ – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$109.01 and last traded at C$109.12, with a volume of 950 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$106.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Mainstreet Equity from C$125.00 to C$128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Mainstreet Equity Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$120.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$122.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.58, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

About Mainstreet Equity

Mainstreet Equity ( TSE:MEQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported C$2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.42 by C$0.92. The firm had revenue of C$45.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$45.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mainstreet Equity Corp. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, divestiture, value-enhancement, and management of multi-family residential properties in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in Vancouver and the Lower Mainland, Calgary and Southern Alberta, Edmonton, Saskatoon, and Regina.

Featured Articles

