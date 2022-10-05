Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) Sets New 12-Month Low at $109.01

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (TSE:MEQ – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$109.01 and last traded at C$109.12, with a volume of 950 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$106.00.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Mainstreet Equity from C$125.00 to C$128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.
Mainstreet Equity Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$120.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$122.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.58, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.81.
About Mainstreet Equity
Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, divestiture, value-enhancement, and management of multi-family residential properties in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in Vancouver and the Lower Mainland, Calgary and Southern Alberta, Edmonton, Saskatoon, and Regina.
Featured Articles
- Don’t Give Up on These Q3 Losers
- The Anatomy of a Great Pension Plan
- 3 Safe Earnings Plays for a Risk-Off Market
- Tyson Foods Takes a Lickin’ and Keeps on Tickin’ Lower
- Small-Cap Catalyst Pharma Is Among Market’s Best Price Performers
Receive News & Ratings for Mainstreet Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mainstreet Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.