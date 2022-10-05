Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Trading 4.2% Higher

Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) traded up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $71.33 and last traded at $71.27. 4,627 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 262,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.42.

Separately, B. Riley lowered Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $131.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.00.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MDGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.76) by ($0.38). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -15.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDGL. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

