Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 339,300 shares, a decline of 5.0% from the August 31st total of 357,300 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.0 days.

Macatawa Bank Price Performance

Macatawa Bank stock opened at $9.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $326.43 million, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.16. Macatawa Bank has a 52 week low of $7.96 and a 52 week high of $10.28.

Get Macatawa Bank alerts:

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Macatawa Bank had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 33.38%. The company had revenue of $19.97 million during the quarter.

Macatawa Bank Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Macatawa Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. rhino investment partners Inc increased its stake in shares of Macatawa Bank by 18.1% during the second quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 1,007,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,902,000 after purchasing an additional 154,486 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Macatawa Bank by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 491,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,349,000 after acquiring an additional 21,146 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Macatawa Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Macatawa Bank by 332.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Macatawa Bank by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263 shares during the last quarter. 41.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macatawa Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Macatawa Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macatawa Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.