Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Gap Down to $8.04

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.04, but opened at $7.72. Lumen Technologies shares last traded at $7.36, with a volume of 118,363 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LUMN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Lumen Technologies in a report on Friday, August 5th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Lumen Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on Lumen Technologies to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Lumen Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.60.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.86 and a 200 day moving average of $10.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.08.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 10.49%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.55%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 217.8% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 45,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 30,952 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the second quarter worth $31,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 96.4% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 33,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 16,218 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the second quarter worth $254,662,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 35.9% during the second quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 62,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 16,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

