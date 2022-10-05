LS Investment Advisors LLC Takes $152,000 Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,867,457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,848,017,000 after acquiring an additional 254,208 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,359,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,239,867,000 after acquiring an additional 310,980 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in ResMed by 24.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,470,998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,084,262,000 after buying an additional 875,001 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in ResMed by 4.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,751,320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $424,713,000 after buying an additional 70,019 shares during the period. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its stake in ResMed by 14.2% in the first quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,544,254 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $374,497,000 after buying an additional 192,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RMD shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $246.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ResMed currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.40.

ResMed Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE RMD traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $230.09. 13,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,833. The business’s 50-day moving average is $228.82 and its 200-day moving average is $221.82. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.40 and a twelve month high of $275.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.49.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 21.78%. The company had revenue of $914.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

ResMed Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.15%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 11,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.51, for a total value of $2,601,554.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,605,144.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 11,189 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.51, for a total transaction of $2,601,554.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,605,144.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.94, for a total value of $1,276,534.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,159,184.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,629 shares of company stock valued at $8,253,693 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Articles

