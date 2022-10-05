LS Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

LS Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,795 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 10,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% during the first quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 6,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.7% during the first quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 3,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $1.13 on Wednesday, hitting $159.57. 270,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,882,705. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.46. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $151.03 and a 1 year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

