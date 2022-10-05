LS Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,836 General Electric (NYSE:GE)

LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 808.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 736.2% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 67.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GE has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on General Electric from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.92.

Shares of NYSE GE traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.58. 147,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,832,399. General Electric has a 12 month low of $59.93 and a 12 month high of $116.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.25.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.40. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $18.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.55%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

