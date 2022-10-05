LS Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 8,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,882,000. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 50,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 28,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PM. StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.89.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PM traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.13. 66,396 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,888,123. The company has a market cap of $135.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.66. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $82.85 and a one year high of $112.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.14.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.24. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 87.29%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

