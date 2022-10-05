LS Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,927 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for about 1.4% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $7,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 690.9% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group
In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 110,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $2,989,085.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,200,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,440,649.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 110,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $2,989,085.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,200,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,440,649.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 793,689 shares of company stock valued at $23,413,742 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.
The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance
The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.99 by $0.74. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.75%. The business had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $15.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.13 earnings per share for the current year.
The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.61%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently weighed in on GS. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $360.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $401.87.
The Goldman Sachs Group Profile
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Goldman Sachs Group (GS)
- Too Soon: 3 Reasons to Wait on DocuSign Stock
- Rite-Aid Sings a Familiar Tune That Investors Don’t Want to Hear
- Don’t Give Up on These Q3 Losers
- The Anatomy of a Great Pension Plan
- 3 Safe Earnings Plays for a Risk-Off Market
Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.