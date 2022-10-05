LS Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,926 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of T. Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 24,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 41,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 3,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.92. The company had a trading volume of 806,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,559,760. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.57. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.34 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Tigress Financial lowered their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on AT&T to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.29.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

