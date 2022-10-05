LS Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,200 PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in PayPal during the first quarter worth $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 100.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 116.5% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 82.9% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.98 on Wednesday, hitting $93.77. The company had a trading volume of 339,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,834,932. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.47. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $273.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.41.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on PYPL. DA Davidson dropped their price target on PayPal to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $94.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com cut PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on PayPal from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.23.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

