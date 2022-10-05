LS Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 585 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Everest Re Group worth $7,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RE. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 581.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 450.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Everest Re Group

In other Everest Re Group news, Director John A. Weber sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.92, for a total value of $812,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,768.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group Price Performance

NYSE:RE traded down $1.02 on Wednesday, hitting $275.92. The company had a trading volume of 6,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,584. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $269.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $277.88. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $244.57 and a 52 week high of $308.20.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $9.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.07 by $0.72. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $14.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 33.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Everest Re Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $343.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 23rd.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

