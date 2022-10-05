Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stock Position Reduced by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp cut its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,857 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,785 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 7,335 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,488 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 99.3% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,516 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE LOW traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $196.98. 60,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,073,043. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $198.06 and a 200-day moving average of $195.15. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $263.31. The stock has a market cap of $122.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.18.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.52 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 33.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on LOW shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet raised Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.26.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.