Loncar Cancer Immunotherapy ETF (NYSEARCA:CNCR) Shares Down 0.1%

Loncar Cancer Immunotherapy ETF (NYSEARCA:CNCR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.63 and last traded at $14.64. 212 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 7,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.65.

Loncar Cancer Immunotherapy ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.88.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Loncar Cancer Immunotherapy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loncar Cancer Immunotherapy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.