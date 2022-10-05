Lion Token Hits 24 Hour Volume of $10,121.00 (LION)

Lion Token (LION) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. During the last seven days, Lion Token has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar. Lion Token has a total market cap of $366,770.00 and $10,121.00 worth of Lion Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lion Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004736 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000195 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00043440 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000582 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $316.79 or 0.01585044 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Lion Token Coin Profile

Lion Token (LION) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2021. Lion Token’s total supply is 4,903,340,272 coins. Lion Token’s official website is liontoken.org. Lion Token’s official Twitter account is @liontoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lion Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Lion Token is an experiment in decentralized community building based on the Huobi Eco Chain, Binance Smart Chain, and GateChain.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Lion Token is an experiment in decentralized community building based on the Huobi Eco Chain, Binance Smart Chain, and GateChain."

