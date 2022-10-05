Linker Coin (LNC) Achieves Market Cap of $2.97 Million

Linker Coin (LNC) traded up 45.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 4th. During the last seven days, Linker Coin has traded up 9% against the dollar. One Linker Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0263 or 0.00000130 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Linker Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.97 million and $734.00 worth of Linker Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,237.53 or 0.99987905 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00006923 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004592 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00050084 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00064033 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006331 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00021839 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004896 BTC.



Linker Coin is a coin. Linker Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 112,776,150 coins. Linker Coin’s official Twitter account is @Linkercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.



According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocklancer platform is intended as a means to revolutionize the process of freelancing and improve the cooperation between the freelancer and the client. Blocklancer is completely owned by its Token holders. The Token holders settle disputes and earn the fees within the system. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linker Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linker Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Linker Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

