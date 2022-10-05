Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR) Insider Acquires C$1,930,955.71 in Stock

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR – Get Rating) insider Linamar Corporation bought 35,844 shares of Linamar stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$53.87 per share, with a total value of C$1,930,955.71. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,191,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$64,186,876.94.

Linamar Corporation also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 28th, Linamar Corporation bought 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$60.80 per share, with a total value of C$2,179,211.25.

On Monday, September 26th, Linamar Corporation bought 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$61.18 per share, with a total value of C$2,192,774.62.

On Friday, September 23rd, Linamar Corporation purchased 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$59.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,130,456.24.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Linamar Corporation purchased 338,864 shares of Linamar stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$63.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,684,788.41.

On Monday, September 19th, Linamar Corporation purchased 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$34.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,228,581.78.

On Friday, September 16th, Linamar Corporation purchased 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$63.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,284,370.38.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Linamar Corporation bought 171,590 shares of Linamar stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$65.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,282,643.07.

On Monday, September 12th, Linamar Corporation bought 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$66.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,381,063.15.

On Thursday, September 8th, Linamar Corporation bought 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$63.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,288,797.11.

On Tuesday, September 6th, Linamar Corporation bought 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$63.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,269,405.51.

Linamar Trading Down 0.4 %

Linamar stock traded down C$0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$57.33. 86,594 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,313. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$61.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$56.47. Linamar Co. has a 12-month low of C$45.46 and a 12-month high of C$81.25. The firm has a market cap of C$3.65 billion and a PE ratio of 10.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Linamar

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LNR shares. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Linamar from C$85.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Linamar from C$58.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. CIBC upped their target price on Linamar from C$71.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Linamar from C$80.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

(Get Rating)

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

Further Reading

