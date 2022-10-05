Limoneira Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:LMNR)

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, October 21st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th.

Limoneira has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years. Limoneira has a dividend payout ratio of 214.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Limoneira to earn $0.17 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 176.5%.

Limoneira Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LMNR opened at $13.29 on Wednesday. Limoneira has a twelve month low of $10.44 and a twelve month high of $16.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.89. The company has a market capitalization of $235.50 million, a PE ratio of -73.83 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Institutional Trading of Limoneira

Limoneira ( NASDAQ:LMNR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.13. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Limoneira will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMNR. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Limoneira during the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Limoneira by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 607,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,914,000 after buying an additional 26,111 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Limoneira by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 739,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,858,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Limoneira by 151.3% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 82,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

