LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
LightPath Technologies Trading Up 7.7 %
NASDAQ:LPTH opened at $1.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.45. LightPath Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.32 million, a PE ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 1.72.
LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.96% and a negative return on equity of 11.19%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. Research analysts predict that LightPath Technologies will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of LightPath Technologies
LightPath Technologies Company Profile
LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LightPath Technologies (LPTH)
- Don’t Give Up on These Q3 Losers
- The Anatomy of a Great Pension Plan
- 3 Safe Earnings Plays for a Risk-Off Market
- Tyson Foods Takes a Lickin’ and Keeps on Tickin’ Lower
- Small-Cap Catalyst Pharma Is Among Market’s Best Price Performers
Receive News & Ratings for LightPath Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightPath Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.