LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

LightPath Technologies Trading Up 7.7 %

NASDAQ:LPTH opened at $1.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.45. LightPath Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.32 million, a PE ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 1.72.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.96% and a negative return on equity of 11.19%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. Research analysts predict that LightPath Technologies will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in LightPath Technologies by 28.7% in the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 112,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in LightPath Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,228,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its stake in LightPath Technologies by 48.8% in the first quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,039,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 669,252 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in LightPath Technologies by 18.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in LightPath Technologies in the first quarter worth about $30,000. 28.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

