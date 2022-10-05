Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) to Issue $1.08 Quarterly Dividend

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 1.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

Life Storage has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Life Storage has a dividend payout ratio of 93.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Life Storage to earn $6.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.0%.

LSI stock traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.62. The stock had a trading volume of 617,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,682. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.64. Life Storage has a 52-week low of $100.66 and a 52-week high of $154.45.

Life Storage ( NYSE:LSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.44). Life Storage had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 33.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Life Storage will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Life Storage from $166.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Life Storage to $154.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Life Storage from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Life Storage from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $133.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.36.

In other Life Storage news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 5,044 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total value of $661,873.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,044,442.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSI. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Life Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage during the first quarter worth about $126,000. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

