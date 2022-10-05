Lethean Trading 34.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (LTHN)

Lethean (LTHN) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. Lethean has a market capitalization of $89,010.18 and $17.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lethean coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Lethean has traded down 34.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,152.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000321 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00020961 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.39 or 0.00269897 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00136592 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $146.03 or 0.00724602 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $122.92 or 0.00609931 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004960 BTC.

Lethean Profile

Lethean (LTHN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com.

Buying and Selling Lethean

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services.Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web.”

