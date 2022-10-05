Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Lowers Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. cut its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Karpus Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 482,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,545,000 after purchasing an additional 44,822 shares during the period. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,011,000 after purchasing an additional 5,562 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 39,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,255,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $343.07 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $328.12 and a one year high of $441.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $367.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $373.19.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

