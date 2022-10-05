Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Has $7.20 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. cut its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 3.1% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $7,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $226.24 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $213.19 and a 52 week high of $328.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $243.14 and its 200 day moving average is $246.05.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

