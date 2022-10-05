Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Boosts Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,926 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $9,595,113,000. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.1% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,165,612 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,927,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722,842 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 54,050,797 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $12,019,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281,759 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,738,295 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,275,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278,994 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 310.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,001,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $667,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.80, for a total value of $56,361.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,924,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.80, for a total value of $56,361.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,924,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $220,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,646,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,592 shares of company stock valued at $8,446,098. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on META shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Atlantic Securities set a $215.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $138.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $160.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.31. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.12 and a fifty-two week high of $353.83. The firm has a market cap of $372.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.32.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.61 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

