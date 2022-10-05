Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Purchased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,241 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,306 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Lennar worth $15,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. City State Bank acquired a new position in Lennar during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Lennar during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in Lennar during the second quarter valued at $28,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Lennar during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Lennar in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LEN stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.80. 58,892 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,804,541. The company has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.33. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $62.54 and a 1-year high of $117.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.92%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LEN. Raymond James upped their target price on Lennar from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Bank of America downgraded Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. KeyCorp upgraded Lennar from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Lennar from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.43.

In other news, VP David M. Collins sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $1,230,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,393,324. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

