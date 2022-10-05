Legacy Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 496 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on BLK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com raised BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group dropped their price target on BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on BlackRock from $720.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $803.00.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

BlackRock Trading Up 3.2 %

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at $385,963,264.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,614,007.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at $385,963,264.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 83,448 shares of company stock worth $55,259,953 over the last three months. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock stock opened at $591.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $664.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $657.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $543.23 and a one year high of $973.16. The stock has a market cap of $89.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.26.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.58). BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a $4.88 dividend. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

