Legacy Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Antero Midstream by 344.6% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 356,888 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after buying an additional 276,612 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 296,118 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,681 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 123,149 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 89,208 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 260,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 116,000 shares during the last quarter. 52.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered Antero Midstream from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Antero Midstream Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE AM opened at $9.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.16. Antero Midstream Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $11.71. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 2.31.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 36.84%. The firm had revenue of $228.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.10%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 130.44%.

Antero Midstream Profile

(Get Rating)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Further Reading

