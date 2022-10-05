Legacy Advisors LLC Purchases 1,911 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,293 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 564.6% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth $33,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 189.7% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 678 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 445.4% in the first quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 769 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $848,759.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,689,636.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $28,467.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,435,075.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $848,759.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,689,636.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,317 shares of company stock worth $2,612,042. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $41.82 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $39.96 and a one year high of $64.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.62 and a 200 day moving average of $46.60. The company has a market capitalization of $171.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on CSCO. Barclays lowered Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. TheStreet lowered Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.68.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

