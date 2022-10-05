Legacy Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $255.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.25.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

NYSE:APD opened at $247.96 on Wednesday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.24 and a twelve month high of $316.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $252.46 and a 200-day moving average of $245.27. The firm has a market cap of $55.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.80.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.16%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

